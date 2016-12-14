FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Media to invest $1.55 bln with third party investors for Formula 1 acquisition
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 1:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Media to invest $1.55 bln with third party investors for Formula 1 acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corporation announces agreements with third party investors to invest $1.55 billion to support Formula 1 acquisition

* Liberty Media - following completion of deal, share issuance, third party investors will own approximately 26 percent of Formula One Group's equity

* Liberty Media -proceeds from $1.55 billion investment to be used to increase cash portion of consideration payable to consortium of selling formula 1 shareholders

* In addition, a CVC representative will be joining liberty media board of directors

* Liberty Media Corp - acquisition is expected to close before end of Q1 in 2017

* Liberty Media - Liberty Media Group will be renamed Formula One Group, ticker symbols for series A,B, C Liberty Media common stocks will be changed

* Liberty Media - issuance of shares of LMCK to third party investors will be consummated concurrently with completion of Formula 1 acquisition

* Liberty Media - third parties include Coatue Management L.L.C., D. E. Shaw Group, Jana Partners LLC

* Liberty Media - third parties include Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc., Soroban Capital Partners LP, Spo Advisory Corp., and Viking Global Investors LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.