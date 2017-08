Dec 14 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* Progressive reports November 2016 results

* Progressive Corp - Nov. net premiums written $1,683.3 million versus $1,500.1 million

* November net income per share $0.26

* Progressive Corp - Nov. net premiums earned $1,813.7 million versus $1,596.6 million

* Net income attributable per share to progressive of $0.26 for Nov 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: