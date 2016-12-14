BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent allowances for its radiotherapy
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Progressive Corp:
* Progressive reports November 2016 results
* Progressive Corp - Nov. net premiums written $1,683.3 million versus $1,500.1 million
* November net income per share $0.26
* Progressive Corp - Nov. net premiums earned $1,813.7 million versus $1,596.6 million
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.