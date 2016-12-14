FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-NYSE agrees to acquire National Stock Exchange Inc
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NYSE agrees to acquire National Stock Exchange Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says terms were not disclosed and financial impact will not be material to ice

* Acquisition will also give nyse group an additional U.S. Exchange license, bringing its total to four

* Intercontinental exchange inc - NSX will be distinct from nyse's three listings exchanges - nyse, nyse market and nyse arca equities

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - terms were not disclosed and financial impact will not be material to ICE

* Intercontinental exchange-NYSE to engage with nsx members, buy-side participants and retail brokerage firms before finalizing operational plans for nsx

* Intercontinental exchange inc - NSX will continue to operate as a licensed national market system (nms) exchange

* NYSE agrees to acquire National Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

