8 months ago
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bioscrip expects Q4 revenue to be at high end of previously announced range of $232 mln to $239 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Bioscrip - Q4 2016 revenue expected to be at high end of previously announced ranges of $232 million to $239 million

* Bioscrip inc - proposed amendment to its credit agreement ( "amendment") intended to amend original credit agreement, dated july 31, 2013

* Bioscrip inc - under proposed terms of amendment, loan maturity of july 31, 2018 would remain unchanged

* Bioscrip inc - remains on pace to realize an additional $8 million to $10 million in further cost structure improvements in 2017

* Bioscrip inc says also remains on pace to realize an additional $8 million to $10 million in further cost structure improvements in 2017

* Bioscrip inc says q4 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be at high end of previously announced range of $6 million to $8 million

* Bioscrip provides business update and outlines plan to increase liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

