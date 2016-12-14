FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Valley Mines and Uranium Valley Mines announce option agreement
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 3:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Valley Mines and Uranium Valley Mines announce option agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Golden Valley Mines Ltd

* Golden Valley Mines and Uranium Valley Mines announce option agreement, non-brokered private placement and exploration update

* Golden Valley Mines Ltd says Uranium Valley will issue 10 million common shares to golden valley at a deemed price of $0.20 per share

* Golden valley mines ltd-net proceeds from sale of units under financing will be used by Uranium Valley for meeting obligations under option agreement

* Golden Valley Mines - as per agreement, Uranium Valley to incur $4 million of expenditures regarding exploration, mining operations on properties before Dec 31, 2021

* Golden Valley Mines - entered into mining option agreement which co granted to Uranium Valley option to acquire a 100% interest in 62 of properties

* Golden Valley Mines says As per agreement, co will retain 14 of its currently held properties

* Golden Valley Mines Ltd - Uranium Valley has granted co royalty equal to 1% of net smelter returns from 62 properties on terms in option agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

