8 months ago
BRIEF-McKesson receives regulatory approval for Rexall Health acquisition
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 4:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-McKesson receives regulatory approval for Rexall Health acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp

* Signed a consent agreement with competition Bureau of Canada allowing it to proceed with acquisition of Rexall Health

* McKesson corp - Competition Bureau of Canada identified 26 local markets where McKesson is required to divest Rexall stores to new owners

* McKesson Corp - expects to close transaction "as expeditiously as possible" subject to certain closing conditions

* Says McKesson does not anticipate any store closures as a result of divestitures

* McKesson receives regulatory approval for Rexall Health acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

