BRIEF-Athenahealth reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Sees 2017 annual bookings $400 million - $450 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP operating income $61 million - $81 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Sees 2017 GAAP total revenue $1,290 million - $1,330 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance and initiates guidance for fiscal year 2017