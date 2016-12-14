FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athenahealth reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance
December 14, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Athenahealth reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc

* Sees 2017 annual bookings $400 million - $450 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP operating income $61 million - $81 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Sees 2017 GAAP total revenue $1,290 million - $1,330 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance and initiates guidance for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

