Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bridgeline Digital Inc

* Revenue for Q4 of fiscal 2016 was $3.7 million, compared to $4.5 million in Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Expects sequential revenue growth for each quarter in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.20

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $3.8 million to $4.0 million

Q4 revenue $3.7 million versus $4.5 million