BRIEF-Ocean Rig Udw Inc. reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc :
* Fleet wide utilization for q3 of 2016 was 97.43%
* Total backlog as of december 12, 2016 amounted to $1.8 billion
* Ocean Rig Udw - continues to explore strategic alternatives with financial, legal advisors, may include possible restructuring under us bankruptcy laws
* Ocean Rig Udw inc. Reports financial and operating results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 revenue $335 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.7 million
