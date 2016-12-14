BRIEF-Ocean Rig Udw Inc. reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc :

* Fleet wide utilization for q3 of 2016 was 97.43%

* Total backlog as of december 12, 2016 amounted to $1.8 billion

* Ocean Rig Udw - continues to explore strategic alternatives with financial, legal advisors, may include possible restructuring under us bankruptcy laws

* Ocean Rig Udw inc. Reports financial and operating results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $335 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S