FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Diamondback to expand in Permian with $2.43 bln acreage buy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Diamondback to expand in Permian with $2.43 bln acreage buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Announces transformational acquisition in the Delaware Basin and increases 2017 production outlook

* Deal immediately accretive on acreage and financial metrics

* Increasing its preliminary full year 2017 production guidance to a range of 64.0 to 73.0 mboe/d

* Increasing its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $700 to $900 million

* Deal for purchase price of $2.43 billion

* To acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Brigham Resources Operating LLC and Brigham Resources Midstream LLC

* Purchase price consisting of $1.62 billion in cash and 7.69 million shares of Diamondback common stock

* Intends to finance cash portion of purchase price, through cash on hand and proceeds from one or more capital markets transactions

* Diamondback anticipates it will spend up to $75 million on infrastructure investments in delaware basin in 2017Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.