8 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer says Phase 4 PLATO study did not meet its primary endpoint
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer says Phase 4 PLATO study did not meet its primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* "Will continue to analyze these data to better understand results with goal of further helping these patients"

* Trial did not meet its primary endpoint

* "We are committed to continuing to explore clinical potential of XTANDI across disease continuum"

* Pfizer and Astellas announce top-line results from phase 4 PLATO trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) capsules in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

