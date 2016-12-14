FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Pier 1 imports Q3 sales $475.9 mln versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pier 1 imports Q3 sales $475.9 mln versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc :

* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.34

* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $48 million

* Pier 1 imports inc- qtrly net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 0.4% to $475.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $466.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy adjusted earnings per share between $0.37 to $0.41

* Pier 1 imports inc- company expects to close approximately 15 net stores in fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pier 1 imports inc- inventories at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased approximately 5% to $479.8 million, compared to $503.0 million a year ago

* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $475.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.