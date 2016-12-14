BRIEF-Civitas Solutions reports fourth quarter results

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc :
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $162 million and $166 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Civitas solutions reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion
* Q4 revenue $362.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.9 million
* Q4 revenue $362.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S