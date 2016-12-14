FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Civitas Solutions reports fourth quarter results
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Civitas Solutions reports fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc :

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $162 million and $166 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Civitas solutions reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion

* Q4 revenue $362.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

