Dec 14 (Reuters) - Innovative Solutions And Support Inc :

* Says backlog at september 30, 2016 was $4.6 million, compared to $6.4 million at june 30, 2016

* Innovative solutions & support, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $6.2 million versus $3.1 million