8 months ago
BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises Q3 earnings per share $0.78
December 14, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises Q3 earnings per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - deal with sotawall is expected to add $75 million to $100 million to fourth-quarter framing segment backlog

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $70 million

* 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 26.7 percent and operating margin approximately 11.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 revenue $274.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $272.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.85 to $2.95

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

