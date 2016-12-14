BRIEF-Leucadia National to sell Conwed Plastics unit for $295 mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp

* Leucadia National Corp - under terms of transaction, which is expected to close in January 2017, Leucadia will receive $295 million in cash

* Leucadia National Corp - deal also has potential earn-out payments over five years of up to $40 million in cash

* Leucadia - estimates it will recognize a pretax gain of approximately $175-185 million (excluding value associated with earn-out) upon closing of this sale

* Leucadia announces sale of Conwed