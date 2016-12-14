FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulfport to buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP for $1.85 bln
December 14, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gulfport to buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP for $1.85 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp- company intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through potential debt and equity financings

* Gulfport Energy Corp - total purchase price of $1.85 billion.

* Gulfport Energy Corp - deal consisting of $1.35 billion in cash and approximately 18.8 million in shares of gulfport common stock

* Gulfport - entered into a definitive agreement with Vitruvian II Woodford, LLC to acquire approximately 46,400 net surface acres in core of SCOOP

* Gulfport Energy Corp announces entry into the SCOOP play with complimentary acquisition of approximately 85,000 net effective acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
