8 months ago
BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan
December 14, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Announced that they had filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of title 11 of United States Code

* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan

* Assuming implementation of plan, Stone expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt

* Does not intend to seek any debtor-in-possession financing during pendency of bankruptcy cases

* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

