BRIEF-UTC announces 2017 EPS and sales expectations

* FY2017 revenue view $59.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Technologies Corp - Remain confident in 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit organic sales growth

* United Technologies - In 2017 expect rise in organic sales growth despite a slow growth macro-environment and investments in aerospace ramp-up

* FY2016 revenue view $57.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UTC announces 2017 EPS and sales expectations

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.55 to $6.60

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.60

* Sees FY 2017 sales $57.5 billion to $59 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales $57 billion to $58 billion