FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UTC announces 2017 EPS and sales expectations
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UTC announces 2017 EPS and sales expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* FY2017 revenue view $59.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Technologies Corp - Remain confident in 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit organic sales growth

* United Technologies - In 2017 expect rise in organic sales growth despite a slow growth macro-environment and investments in aerospace ramp-up

* FY2016 revenue view $57.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UTC announces 2017 EPS and sales expectations

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.55 to $6.60

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.60

* Sees FY 2017 sales $57.5 billion to $59 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales $57 billion to $58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.