BRIEF-Raging River Exploration announces 2017 capital budget of $310 mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc

* Now expected that at total of 282 net wells will be drilled in 2016

* 2018 exit production is forecast to be approximately 27,000 BOE/D or 30 pct above Q4 2016 levels

* Budgeted capital expenditures are expected to increase average production to 22,500 BOE/D (93 pct oil) in 2017

* Approved 2017 capital budget approximates forecasted cash flow of $310 million at WTI of US$54.00/BBL

* Sees 2017 average daily production 22,500 barrels of oil equivalent

* Announces 2017 capital budget of $310 million and confirmation of increase in the credit facilities to $400 million