#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:00 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bombardier announces 2017 guidance, sees FY 2020 revenue $25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Expects low single digit revenue growth in FY2017

* Says it targets EBIT growth before special items of approximately 50%, to $530 million - $630 million in 2017

* Anticipates year-over-year free cash flow usage improvement by approximately $400 million, to $750 million - $1.0 billion for 2017

* Affirms revised 2016 guidance and 2018-2020 financial objectives

* FY 2017 restructuring guidance in range of $250 million - $300 million, to be recorded as special items

* FY 2017 business aircraft revenues guidance of approximately $5.0 billion

* Bombardier announces 2017 guidance, targeting strong earnings growth and FCF improvement

* Sees FY 2020 revenue $25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

