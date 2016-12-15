Dec 14 Torc Oil & Gas Ltd

* Says board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million

* Torc - beginning with Jan 2017 dividend which is paid,to be paid in Feb 2017, co to eliminate discount associated with co's share dividend plan

* Torc Oil & Gas - remains positioned to achieve previously announced 2016 exit guidance of 19,600 boepd while maintaining a corporate decline profile of approximately 23 percent

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd announces 2017 capital budget and production guidance; confirms december dividend