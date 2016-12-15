FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Lonza to acquire Capsugel for $5.5 bln
December 15, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lonza to acquire Capsugel for $5.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lonza Group Ag

* Lonza to acquire Capsugel to create leading integrated solutions provider to the global pharma and consumer healthcare industries

* Says to acquire Capsugel for $5.5 billion

* Says transaction is expected to be core EPS accretive in first full year post closing

* Says expects to achieve CHF 30 million p.a. operating synergies and CHF 15 million tax synergies per annum by year three

* Says intends to retain current dividend policy and maintain about 3x net debt/EBITDA leverage

* Says deal includes refinancing of existing Capsugel debt of approximately $2 billion

* Says has committed debt financing for full acquisition amount from BofA Merrill lynch and UBS and plans to raise equity

* Says financial package foresees refinancing of Lonza's current CHF 700 million revolving credit facility

* Says all-cash acquisition of Capsugel will be financed with a combination of debt and equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

