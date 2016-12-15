FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma announces initiation of Phase I/II clinical trial with ATIR201for thalassemia
December 15, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma announces initiation of Phase I/II clinical trial with ATIR201for thalassemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma Nv :

* Kiadis Pharma announces initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial with ATIR201for thalassemia

* Obtained regulatory approval from national authority in United Kingdom (MHRA, Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)

* New trial will commence in United Kingdom and company plans to expand trial into Germany pending regulatory approval

* Expects first safety and efficacy results to become available in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

