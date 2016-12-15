FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually
December 15, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually from the recent rise in interest rates with federal reserve benchmark rate increase

* Hercules Capital says anticipates each 25 basis points increase in prime rate will contribute approximately $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, of NII per annum

* Hercules Capital Inc says prime rate is expected to increase from 3.50% to 3.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

