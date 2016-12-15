BRIEF-Scholastic reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp -

* Continues to expect free cash flow in range of $40 to $50 million for fy 2017

* Scholastic reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.92 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $623.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.99 from continuing operations excluding items