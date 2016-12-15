FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Savanna energy services reports interest from potential bidders, continued improvement in drilling, well servicing activity
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Savanna energy services reports interest from potential bidders, continued improvement in drilling, well servicing activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp :

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - special committee anticipates that a strategic alternatives process will commence in early 2017

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - seven original new-build contracts, still in place in Australia, begin to expire in second half of 2017

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - "based on current trends, stronger activity levels are expected to continue into 2017"

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - special committee intends to conduct a formal process early next year to explore strategic alternatives

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Savanna expects to be operating 13 drilling rigs in Q1 2017

* Savanna Energy Services - expects to run between 25, 30 service rigs on average in Q1 2017, compared to average of 20 service rigs working during Q1 2016

* Savanna Energy Services Corp reports interest from potential bidders and continued improvement in drilling and well servicing activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

