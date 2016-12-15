FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smart Sand Q3 earnings per share $0.00
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Smart Sand Q3 earnings per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc

* Smart sand inc - tons sold totaled approximately 229,600, an increase of 19% sequentially in quarter

* Smart sand - "continue to see signs of recovery in raw frac sand market as growth in activity in oil & gas drilling & completions continues to improve"

* Smart sand, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $10.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

