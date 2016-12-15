BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell announces offering of additional $150 mln of 7.000% senior notes due 2024

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Cincinnati bell inc - notes will be treated as a single series with, and will have same terms as, existing 2024 notes

* Cincinnati bell - notes will be issued as additional notes under indenture

* Cincinnati bell- to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness under co's senior secured tranche b term loan facility in of $148.5 million

* Cincinnati bell inc. Announces offering of additional $150 million of 7.000% senior notes due 2024