8 months ago
BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell announces offering of additional $150 mln of 7.000% senior notes due 2024
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell announces offering of additional $150 mln of 7.000% senior notes due 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Cincinnati bell inc - notes will be treated as a single series with, and will have same terms as, existing 2024 notes

* Cincinnati bell - notes will be issued as additional notes under indenture

* Cincinnati bell- to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness under co's senior secured tranche b term loan facility in of $148.5 million

* Cincinnati bell inc. Announces offering of additional $150 million of 7.000% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

