8 months ago
BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca
December 15, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc

* The financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Knight therapeutics- as per agreement, co will be responsible for all commercial, regulatory, certain supply chain activities for movantik in canada, israel

* Movantik is currently under regulatory review in israel and, when approved, will be marketed under name moventig

* Press release - knight therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with astrazeneca for movantik/moventig(r) in canada and israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

