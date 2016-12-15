BRIEF-American Water Works sees FY 2017 EPS $2.98 -$3.08 from cont ops

Dec 15 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc

* American Water Works Company inc says reaffirming 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Water Works Company - five year earnings per share compound annual growth rate estimated to be 7 to 10 percent anchored off of 2015 EPS

* Sees 2016 GAAP guidance is $2.59 - $2.64 per share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Water announces 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.98 to $3.08 from continuing operations