BRIEF-Noble Environmental Power completes financial restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Noble Environmental Power LLC:
* Noble Environmental Power LLC- as a result of reorganization, paragon noble now owns 100% of equity of noble
* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to reduce noble debt it held by 10%, reduce interest rate on its debt
* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to extend maturity of its debt by an additional five years
* Noble Environmental Power - Co's amended plan of reorganization was confirmed by u.s. Bankruptcy court for district of Delaware by order dated December 9, 2016
* Noble Environmental Power LLC says all creditors other than paragon noble retained 100% of their claims
* Noble Environmental Power LLC completes financial restructuring and emerges from Chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: