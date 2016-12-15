FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Apivio signs global distribution agreement with NEC Japan
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Apivio signs global distribution agreement with NEC Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apivio Systems Inc :

* Apivio Systems Inc - signed a definitive agreement with NEC corporation to distribute Apivio's android-based desk phones under NEC brand globally

* Apivio expects to begin shipping products under the agreement in mid-2017

* Apivio Systems Inc - definitive agreement with NEC Japan comes with similar terms and conditions as agreement with NEC Corporation of America

* Apivio signs global distribution agreement with NEC Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

