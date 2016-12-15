FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to renew prior normal course issuer bid for 1 year

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - bid will commence on December 19, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of December 18, 2017

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - under bid, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 5.8 million of its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

