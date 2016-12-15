Brazil's BNDES signs $2.4 bln loan accord with IADB
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
Dec 15 AdCare Health Systems Inc:
* AdCare completes HUD refinancing of South Carolina property
* Has refinanced short-term mortgage debt on company's Sumter facility
* AdCare Health Systems - on Dec 14 refinanced mortgage debt on its Sumter, South Carolina property with $5.9 million of new mortgage debt maturing in 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says under terms of bid, artis may purchase up to 14.9 million trust units
* Vox Media and Twitter announce live stream partnership for CES programs hosted by The Verge