8 months ago
BRIEF-Dell Technologies says authorized to repurchase up to $500 mln of shares of co's class V stock
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Dell Technologies says authorized to repurchase up to $500 mln of shares of co's class V stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc

* Dell technologies inc - intends to apply proceeds from sale to new class v group repurchase program

* Dell technologies - approved new stock repurchase program under which co is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of shares of co's class v stock

* Dell technologies - suspends existing dhi group repurchase program; enters into agreement to sell to vmware $500 million of vmware class a common stock

* Dell technologies - entered into stock purchase agreement under which vmware inc will purchase for cash $500 million of vmware class a common stock from dell's unit

* Dell technologies announces new class v common stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

