BRIEF-Dell Technologies says authorized to repurchase up to $500 mln of shares of co's class V stock

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell technologies inc - intends to apply proceeds from sale to new class v group repurchase program
* Dell technologies - approved new stock repurchase program under which co is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of shares of co's class v stock
* Dell technologies - suspends existing dhi group repurchase program; enters into agreement to sell to vmware $500 million of vmware class a common stock
* Dell technologies - entered into stock purchase agreement under which vmware inc will purchase for cash $500 million of vmware class a common stock from dell's unit
* Dell technologies announces new class v common stock repurchase program