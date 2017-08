Dec 15 (Reuters) - Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

* In addition, effective march 1, 2017, co may buy put and call options

* miller/howard high income equity - from march 1, 2017, co to invest 25% of total assets in securities of master limited partnerships in energy sector

* miller/howard high income equity fund (hie) announces changes to investment policies