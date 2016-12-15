Brazil's BNDES signs $2.4 bln loan accord with IADB
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
Dec 15 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands - co has agreed to sell tontine pillow and quilt business, assets in an all-cash transaction for aud14 million to john cotton group
* Hanesbrands inc - agreed to sell business and assets of dunlop flooring to united kingdom-based victoria plc
* Hanesbrands inc - hanes has agreed to sell business and assets of dunlop flooring in an all-cash transaction for aud34 million
* Sales are expected to be completed in q1 of 2017
* Hanesbrands announces agreement to divest australian flooring and pillow businesses as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says under terms of bid, artis may purchase up to 14.9 million trust units
* Vox Media and Twitter announce live stream partnership for CES programs hosted by The Verge