FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Interdigital sees q4 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Interdigital sees q4 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Interdigital Inc

* Interdigital inc - updated its expectations for total q4 2016 revenue to be between $258 million and $268 million

* Do not believe increased expenses reflect structural changes that will impact long-term view of operating expenses

* Interdigital inc - "in addition to revenue guidance, we expect a sequential increase in operating expenses over q3 2016 of between $14 million and $16 million"

* "we see our annual royalty platform as being in range of $360 million to $380 million"

* Interdigital issues updated revenue guidance for fourth quarter 2016

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.