8 months ago
BRIEF-PacBio announces termination of agreement with Roche Diagnostics
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PacBio announces termination of agreement with Roche Diagnostics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc -

* Product and service revenue for 2016 is on pace to grow between 55% and 65% over 2015

* Agreement provides option for Roche to terminate agreement for any reason with sixty days' prior notice

* Upon termination roche will have no rights to SMRT technology

* Company is targeting to grow product and service revenue by another 40% to 60% in 2017

* Pacbio announces termination of agreement with roche diagnostics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

