8 months ago
BRIEF-Cerenis receives FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH
December 16, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cerenis receives FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Announced on Thursday that received FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH

* Investigational New Drug application (IND) for CER-209 includes plans for a Phase I clinical study of its P2Y13 receptor agonist drug candidate (CER-209) in healthy volunteers for clinical investigation of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH)

* Says plans to begin enrollment for CER-209 in Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gQoHjR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

