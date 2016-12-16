UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 16
Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 16 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Announced on Thursday that received FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH
* Investigational New Drug application (IND) for CER-209 includes plans for a Phase I clinical study of its P2Y13 receptor agonist drug candidate (CER-209) in healthy volunteers for clinical investigation of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH)
* Says plans to begin enrollment for CER-209 in Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gQoHjR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut
* Has provisionally found that Actavis UK has broken competition law by charging excessive prices to NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.