BRIEF-Oracle reports Q2 EPS $0.48

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service were $1.1 billion, up 62 pct in U.S. Dollars and up 64 pct in constant currency

* Q2 cloud infrastructure as a service revenue $175 million versus $165 million last year

* Q2 total hardware revenues $1,014 million versus $1,123 million last year

* Q2 non-GAAP total revenues were $9.1 billion, up 1 pct in U.S. Dollars and up 2 pct in constant currency.

* Qtrly operating margin was 34 pct, non-GAAP operating margin was 42 pct

* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $878 million, up 81 pct in U.S. Dollars and up 83% in constant currency

* Q2 revenue view $9.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues were $9.0 billion, flat in U.S. Dollars and up 1 pct in constant currency

* Q2 SAAS and PAAS cloud revenues up 81 pct, and up 89 pct in non-GAAP constant currency

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S