Dec 15 (Reuters) - ARI Network Services Inc

* ARI Network Services Inc- Expect Auction123 to add over $3 million to fiscal 2017 revenue, and it will be immediately accretive to margins

* ARI Network Services, Inc. announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $12.3 million