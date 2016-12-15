BRIEF-Jabil Circuit Q1 earnings per share view $0.64

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Jabil Circuit Inc :

* Sees q2 core diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. gaap) $0.35 to $0.57 per diluted share

* Sees q2 net revenue $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion

* Sees q2 U.S. GAAP net diluted earnings per share from loss of $0.18 per share to profit of $0.18 per diluted share

* Jabil posts first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.91 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S