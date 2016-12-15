BRIEF-Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Closed acquisition of Freeport-Mcmoran Oil & Gas's deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets

* Anadarko Petroleum - Also increased its oil-growth expectations and discussed plans to further accelerate its rig activity in Delaware and DJ basins

* Anadarko - Plans to increase activity with expectations of ending Q1 2017 with 14 operated rigs in Delaware basin and 6 operated rigs in DJ basin

* Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition and raises oil-growth expectations