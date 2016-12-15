FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Closed acquisition of Freeport-Mcmoran Oil & Gas's deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets

* Anadarko Petroleum - Also increased its oil-growth expectations and discussed plans to further accelerate its rig activity in Delaware and DJ basins

* Anadarko - Plans to increase activity with expectations of ending Q1 2017 with 14 operated rigs in Delaware basin and 6 operated rigs in DJ basin

* Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition and raises oil-growth expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.