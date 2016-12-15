FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 9:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke Pharma - During review and labeling negotiations, safety and efficacy data from completed Gimoti studies may be used to support info included in Gimoti label

* Evoke Pharma - FDA agreed demonstration of equivalent exposure to listed drug, reglan 10 mg, in pharmacokinetic trial could serve as portion of NDA for Gimoti

* Evoke Pharma - Upon demonstration of appropriate exposure in a PK trial, co will submit PK data and prior clinical studies to agency for review in Gimoti nda

* Says FDA agreed that no new efficacy or safety study would be required, if bioequivalence criteria were met

* Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.