BRIEF-PharMerica reports expansion of existing credit facility

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pharmerica Corp :

* PharMerica Corp- indebtedness under credit agreement continues to mature on September 17, 2019

* PharMerica Corp- amended its existing credit agreement to increase company's borrowing capacity by approximately $150 million

* PharMerica Corp- amended credit agreement also increased accordion feature, which now provides PharMerica with an incremental basket of up to $200 million

* PharMerica announces expansion of existing credit facility, increasing borrowing capacity by $150 million