8 months ago
BRIEF-PharMerica reports expansion of existing credit facility
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PharMerica reports expansion of existing credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pharmerica Corp :

* PharMerica Corp- indebtedness under credit agreement continues to mature on September 17, 2019

* PharMerica Corp- amended its existing credit agreement to increase company's borrowing capacity by approximately $150 million

* PharMerica Corp- amended credit agreement also increased accordion feature, which now provides PharMerica with an incremental basket of up to $200 million

* PharMerica announces expansion of existing credit facility, increasing borrowing capacity by $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

