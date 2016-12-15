BRIEF-Kroger reports voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kroger Co :

* Says offer does not include store and district associates, senior officers, and supermarket division presidents

* Kroger announces voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees

* Kroger Co - approximately 2,000 non-store associates are eligible for voluntary retirement offering.

* Expenses related to offer will be reflected in kroger's Q1 2017 results

* Kroger - eligibility for voluntary retirement offering will generally include administrative associates who meet certain criteria related to age and years of service as of Dec 1, 2016

* Kroger announces voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees